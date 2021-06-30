Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 185.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PLDT were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:PHI opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $992.03 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

