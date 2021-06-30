Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,620 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,163,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,187,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.38.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Morningstar by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

