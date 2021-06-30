Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Michael Patterson Sells 1,862,399 Shares of Stock

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Romeo Power stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.97. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

