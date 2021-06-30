Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.82 ($17.44).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SZU opened at €13.45 ($15.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -25.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

