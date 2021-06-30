Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,235 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $34,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 208,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

