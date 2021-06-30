Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 1,017.2% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.97. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

