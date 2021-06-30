Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Short Interest Up 1,156.1% in June

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 1,156.1% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABWN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Airborne Wireless Network has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another.

