Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Short Interest Up 1,156.1% in June

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 1,156.1% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ABWN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Airborne Wireless Network has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Airborne Wireless Network
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Airborne Wireless Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.