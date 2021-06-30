W. R. Jr. Stephens Sells 12,272 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Conn’s stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.