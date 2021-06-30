Daniel P. Florin Acquires 2,222 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $58,708,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $13,605,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

