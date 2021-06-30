SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

