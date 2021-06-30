Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce sales of $26.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $34.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

