Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $659,000 Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,174,781 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SunPower were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $14,729,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

