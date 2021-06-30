Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 27,386 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,386 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.48.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $272.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 1.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

