42,892 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,892 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

