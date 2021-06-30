Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 89.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after buying an additional 273,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,119,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,835,000 after buying an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after buying an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,879,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

