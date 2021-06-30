Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYT opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

