Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 18,007 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 74,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMFG stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

