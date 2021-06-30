Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 698.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $47,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TPL stock opened at $1,560.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,560.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

