Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,107 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $45,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $89.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

