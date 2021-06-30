Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $4,050,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $9,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $26,404,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.54.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

