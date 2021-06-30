Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,733 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $53,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,169,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $187,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

