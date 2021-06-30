PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $54,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

