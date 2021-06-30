Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,965 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of StoneCo worth $53,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

