Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of FNDX opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65.

