Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

