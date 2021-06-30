8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of 8X8 worth $54,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $25,832,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $291,069. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.