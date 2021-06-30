Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Mission Produce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

