107,384 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

