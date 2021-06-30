JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $201.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

