Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 223,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.