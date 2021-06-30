Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

