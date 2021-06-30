Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

BBL opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.