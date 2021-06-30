Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) & The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Head to Head Comparison

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -20.29% N/A -69.70% The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and The Duckhorn Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 7 0 2.78

The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given The Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $30.21 million 10.87 -$5.88 million N/A N/A The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 9.07 $32.38 million N/A N/A

The Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Summary

The Duckhorn Portfolio beats Pacific Ventures Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and redistributes dry goods, frozen foods, disposables, and janitorial products, as well as sells meat and dairy products. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

