Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $43,261,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVCR opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.03. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,035.37 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

