Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,871,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 13.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,114,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $970,090,000 after buying an additional 104,891 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.74. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.