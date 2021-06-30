New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Atomera worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,820 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Atomera by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atomera by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atomera by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $503.91 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.