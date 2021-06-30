Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $51,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 49.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,627.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,463. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

