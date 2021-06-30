UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 160,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,988,373 shares.The stock last traded at $71.88 and had previously closed at $69.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Macquarie started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.23.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,030,241 shares of company stock valued at $281,972,416. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

