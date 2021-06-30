Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 187,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

AKUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $433.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akouos by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 231,517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Akouos by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akouos by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

