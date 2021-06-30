Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $36.07. 6,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 522,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

