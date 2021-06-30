JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,229 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.36. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $124.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

