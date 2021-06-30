JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

