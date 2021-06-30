Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2,392.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKX opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.