Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 396.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,233,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

