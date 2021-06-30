Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down to $32.53

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.53, but opened at $31.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

PGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

