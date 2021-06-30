U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $12.52

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $12.14. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 6,598 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. B. Riley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $849.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

