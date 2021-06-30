First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.33. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.