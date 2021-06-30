Short Interest in Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Drops By 50.0%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EBRPY opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

EBRPY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Ebro Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

