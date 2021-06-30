CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465,069 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.64% of CVB Financial worth $49,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

