PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,124 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $50,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

NYSE PRG opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.